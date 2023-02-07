Astoria
Aug. 8, 1925 — Feb. 1, 2023
Clarence Vincent Demase, the last of his generation of rugged Clifton fishermen, died peacefully at his longtime Svensen home on Feb. 1. He was 97.
Clarence followed in the footsteps of his father, Vincent, who emigrated from Italy by sail, and fished the river by sail, despite never learning to swim. Vincent settled first in Seattle, where Clarence was born, and later in the Oregon fishing community of Clifton, then off both road and power grids.
The family moved to Astoria after Clarence finished grade school. Badly hurt from playing football at Astoria High School, he had to undergo extended treatment in Tacoma, Washington, and ended up graduating there.
After World War II broke out, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy — and returned with a trio of medals honoring his service in the Pacific theater.
Clarence married Hazel Juanita Harrod in December 1948, and they moved upriver to the old family place in Clifton. He commissioned his first boat after his third daughter arrived in 1954, dubbing it the Three Sisters, and later switched to the Miss Kimberly, named after a fourth daughter.
He spent more than 50 summers fishing Alaska’s Bristol Bay, first with the Michael V and later Michael VII, named after his son, Michael Vincent. He spent winters crabbing off the Oregon Coast, and spring and fall seasons fishing the Columbia out of Clifton.
A perennial top-boat honoree, he was known as one of the savviest fishermen anywhere. If there were fish to be found, he’d find them. He kept at it until his aging crew gave out on him.
A product of the Great Depression, he held to a cash-only creed. Friends were barely able to talk him into generous Veterans Affairs loan financing on the riverside house he commissioned in Svensen.
Clarence was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel; only son, Michael; and younger brother, Jack.
He is survived by his wife, Thelma; sister, Marie Chestnut, of Mesa, Arizona; daughters Sandy Fisher (Jim), of Hammond, Marilyn Demasi, of Wilsonville, Dolly Bagwell (Steve), of McMinnville, and Kim Lopez (Nathan), of Philomath; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Viewing runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, followed by services at 2 p.m., at Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary, 1165 Franklin Ave. Private burial is planned later at Ocean View Cemetery in Warrenton.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Salmon For All, salmonforall.org, or P.O. Box 56, Astoria, OR., 97103.