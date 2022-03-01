Claudia J. Harper, former resident of Astoria, passed away Feb. 16, 2022, while recovering from hip surgery in Bend.
Born June 12, 1933, in San Francisco, Claudia was raised in the Bay Area and Hawaii.
She earned degrees at Pomona College and the University of California, Berkeley, and later went on to teach elementary school in Los Angeles for nearly 30 years.
Claudia retired to Astoria in 2000, where she found peace in the lush green surroundings after decades in Southern California. She was actively engaged in the community as a member of the Unitarian Church, and a dedicated member of the arts community as a writer, poet and photographer.
Claudia completed “Northwest Rainforest Pioneers,” a work of historical fiction on the early settlement of Clatsop County, and “Tour Astoria: Sights and Insights.” She contributed poetry regularly to Rain, Clatsop Community College’s literary and arts magazine, and gave readings at the FisherPoets Gathering and Monday Mic at the River Theater.
In 2004, she was proud to have contributed to Clatsop County’s Cultural Plan to help secure funding for the arts through the Oregon Cultural Trust.
Claudia loved reading, listening and dancing to music and admiring flora and fauna.
In 2007, Claudia left Astoria to live with her youngest daughter. She had many adventures in California, Arizona, Maryland, and even India, before returning to Oregon in 2018.
She leaves behind seven children and 13 grandchildren.
Special thanks to the staff at Mount Bachelor Assisted Living in Bend, who assured her comfort and care during her last four years.
