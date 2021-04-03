Astoria
Dec. 26, 1947 — March 5, 2021
Clifford James Sheker was born Dec. 26, 1947, to Bernard and Flora Sheker.
He attended school in Warrenton and graduated in June 1966. Shortly after graduation he joined the U.S. Army for two years, and spent part of the time in Korea.
On July 19, 1969, he married Carol Melvin. They later separated and remained friends.
Clifford worked for Warrenton Lumber Co. as an operating millwright. After nearly 39 years he retired in 2010, when it was then Weyerhaeuser.
Clifford has three children, six grandchildren and one great-granddaughter whom he liked to spend time with.
His favorite hobby was working in his wood shop. He also loved fishing, playing pool and hanging out with his best friend, John Dahlquist, and his wife, Marie.
Clifford is survived by his children, Carrie Marie Sheker, Cindy Jean (Brett) Woodard and Cory James Sheker; his grandchildren, Audis (Taylor) Sheker, Callie Sheker and Tregg, Issac, and Josef Woodard, also Madyson Bryan; a great-granddaughter, Paizzlynn Sheker; his brother, Calvin Sheker; his sisters, Carol (Tommy) Johnson and Kay Magby; and sister-in-law, Audry Johansen.
Clifford was preceded in death by a brother, Carl Johansen, and a sister, Judy Newland.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
