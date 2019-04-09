Astoria
Jan. 3, 1943 — March 30, 2019
Cliff Eskola, of Astoria, died peacefully in Longview, Washington, on March 30, 2019. He was 76 years old.
Cliff was born to William and Hilda Eskola on Jan. 3, 1943. He graduated from Astoria High School in 1961. He then joined the Army. Cliff did Army training at Fort Ord, California, and in Oklahoma, where he met his wife, Claudette. They have two sons, Clifford (Butch) Eskola and Charles (Chuck) Eskola. He was stationed in Hamburg, Germany, where his son Clifford was born. Cliff was honorably discharged from the Army in 1966.
He then went to work for Lovell Auto Co., where he started in the auto parts department and soon became auto parts department manager. Cliff also worked for NAPA Auto Parts in Seaside and Astoria. He was known as the best General Motors parts man in Astoria.
Cliff’s hobbies were bowling, which he was very good at, reading Western novels, hunting, and golfing with his good friend, Rod Black.
Cliff was a member of the American Legion and the Moose Lodge.
Cliff is survived by his sons, Clifford (Jennifer) Eskola, of Texas, and Charles (Leo) Eskola, of Hillsboro, Oregon; a sister, Sandra (Ted) Richards, of Lincoln City; a nephew, Dennis (Rhonda) Karns, of Astoria; nieces, Kathy Giesik, of Lincoln City, and Debbie Richards, of Burns, Oregon; grandchildren, Petey, Lucas, Sasha, William and Winter; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Hilda Eskola; a sister, Judy Eskola, of Astoria, Oregon; and a nephew, Dick Richards, of Lincoln City.
A potluck celebration of life will be held at Clatsop Post 12 American Legion in Astoria on Saturday, April 20, from 1 to 3 p.m.
We wish to thank the caring staff at Amber Assisted Living in Clatskanie.
Ocean View Funeral and Cremation Service of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements.
