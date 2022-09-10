Clovia Doran Erickson was born to Rosemary and Cleo Wells in Astoria on Sept. 13, 1935. She passed away in Astoria on Sept. 4 at the age of 86.
Clovia lived in a logging camp in Big Creek with her parents and siblings until the family moved to Astoria when she was 6 years old. She attended Star of the Sea School from first grade until her graduation in 1953.
As a young adult, Clovia worked in a dental office and at Astoria Janitorial Supply. She found her true calling in her role at Lewis and Clark Elementary School, where she became known as “The Lunch Lady.” Years after her retirement, heartwarming memories of “The Lunch Lady” are often recounted by former students.
Clovia was known for her overwhelming kindness and generosity. She was unfailingly concerned for others before herself, and she modeled positivity and grace to all who knew her.
She had a special connection with her niece, Meghan Garsjo, who was a frequent visitor, and who shared laughter and adventures with her “Auntie.”
Clovia is survived by her husband of 60 years, Robert; two children, Ken Erickson and Kara (Toby) Harris; siblings, Kathleen Lavis and Jim (Barbara) Wells; grandchildren, Kaeley (Tristan) Mull, Kirsten Harris, Jordan Harris, Joshua Harris, Jackson Harris and Angela Harris; great-grandchildren, Ezra Harris, Piper Mull and Daxten Mull; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her infant children, Timothy, Terry and Todd; her parents, Rosemary and Cleo Wells; brothers, Bill Wells and Jack Wells; and her niece, Honour Lavis.
At Clovia’s request, there will not be a memorial service.
Contributions may be made in Clovia’s honor to the Columbia River Maritime Museum or the Astoria Scandinavian Heritage Association.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Receive the latest obituaries every day to your Inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries ordered from family members pending proper verification of the death.