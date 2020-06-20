Mansfield, Texas
Aug. 19, 1950 — June 11, 2020
Conrad Neil Bredleau, 69, died June 11, 2020, in Mansfield, Texas.
He was born Aug. 19, 1950, in Eugene, Oregon, to Kay and Evelyn Bredleau.
Conrad attended elementary school in Camas, Washington, and five years of secondary education in St. Francisville, Louisiana. When the family moved back to Oregon in 1966, he attended Knappa High School for his junior and senior years, graduating in 1968. Conrad lettered in track and field and basketball, where he played point guard for the Knappa Loggers when they took second in state during his senior year. Also in the late 1960s, he was a lifeguard at Tapiola Park during the summer.
Conrad attended Pacific Lutheran University for three years, then Portland State University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in accounting.
On Dec. 11, 1977, Conrad married Lynda Berardino in California. She survives, residing in Danville, California. Conrad and Lynda had a daughter, Emily, and a son, Jake.
Conrad worked for several Fortune 500 financial institutions throughout his career, where he was in high demand as an expert in financial systems software, particularly the JD Edwards financial systems, until he retired earlier this year. His work took him around the world to Russia, Barrow, Alaska, and Venezuela, among other remote locales, as well as the back rooms of numerous casinos in Las Vegas.
Family members said Conrad’s biggest passions were horse racing and travel. Conrad attended horse races all over the U.S. Recently, Conrad enjoyed a trip with his daughter, Emily, and sister, Kirsti, to visit the Saratoga racetrack in New York. It so happened he was also able to visit Vermont, at which point he had visited every state in the U.S.
Conrad loved playing cards. Nertz and Back Alley Bridge were two of his favorite card games. Conrad also enjoyed a good joke, and sometimes a really bad joke. He had a quick wit and a smile, more of a smirk, that left you feeling included in an inside joke.
In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by son-in-law, Dirk Stafford, and daughter-in-law, Livia Bredleau; his first grandchild is due in September; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Dale Lynn and Randy Thomas, of Atlanta, Kirsti and Tony Longbrake, of San Tan Valley, Arizona, and Julianne and Tom Byrne, of Portland; brother, Eric Bredleau, of Hillsboro, Oregon; 11 nieces and nephews and their spouses, Damian and Diana Thomas of Vancouver, Washington, Justin and Jennifer Ruljancich of Portland, Jeffery and Lori Rose of Silverdale, Washington, Serena and Tim Lasko of Cool, California, Lucas Feldmann of Everett, Washington, Chris and Shannon Jones, of Warrenton, Nicholas Bredleau and his wife, Cristina, of Beaverton, Kevin Bredleau, of Portland, Melanie Quinn Overall, of Portland, Eddie and Kim Jones, of Beaverton, and Aaron Jones, of Warrenton; and 15 great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kay and Evelyn Bredleau, of Warrenton, Oregon; a niece, Amy Rose; and lifelong friend, Rooster Curtiss.
A memorial will be held at 8:19 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, which would have been Conrad’s 70th birthday, in Oceanside, Oregon. All family and friends are welcome. For additional information, please contact either Kirsti Longbrake or Julianne Byrne.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to your charity of choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.