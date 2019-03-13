St. Helens

March 10, 1921 — March 7, 2019

Cornilia Helen Nelson was born in rural Kansas on March 10, 1921, to parents John and Ruth Hale. She had three brothers, Warren, Harold and Clyde.

Helen and Nick Nelson married on Dec. 4, 1942. They were married for 74 years, raising four children. She cherished her family, and was a devoted follower of Christ. 

Helen is survived by Larry and Judy Nelson, Lynda and Bill Craft, Judy Sweeney and John and Debbie Nelson; her 12 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019, at St. Helens Community Bible Church at 3 p.m.

