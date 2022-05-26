Craig Fager Abrahamson was a well loved, respected and talented musician, artist and carpenter. He was a hard worker who was full of fun, loved life and was passionate about music.
Craig got his first drum set when he was 9. Classical music was his first love, and he went on to study percussion at the University of Oregon.
Craig toured Europe and Russia in 1972 with the Astoria High School Band, and played for the Clatsop Community College Jazz Band. He played on the Queen Mary in Long Beach, California, for a summer, and played in many bands throughout his musical career.
A few of those are Good Buddies, Spindri, Syncopated Sound, The Chris Parker Trio, United Flight, Shuffle, Freestyle, The Wabbits, Lucky Dawgs and Bivalve. He played many years in Astoria for the North Coast Symphonic Band, and played the timpani in the Little Ballet Theatre’s “The Nutcracker,” also for many years.
Craig was one of the original California Raisins, and studied with Joe Amato and Mel Brown. Craig had various jobs, he worked in Astoria at the fish canneries, at Greens Seafood, Hanna Anderson and Sustainable Flooring Solutions, all while continuing to play the drums. He also taught drum lessons.
Craig resided in Vancouver, Washington, after having lived in Astoria, Eugene, Cannon Beach, Portland and St. Helens. He fought a hard and long battle, never giving up hope and never dwelling in despair. He passed away on March 6, 2022.
Craig was born in Everett, Washington, on Nov. 25, 1953. His family moved to Astoria when he was 3 years old.
Craig leaves behind his wife, Sarah Weddle; and two children, Bianca and Maxwell (Tara) Santino; two grandchildren, Everett and Teddy; a sister, Kathy Freeman (Lanny); and 13 nieces and nephews.
Craig was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Doris (Fager) Abrahamson.
Craig was a great friend to so many people, and always had a warm smile and kind words to share. The family would like to thank all of his wonderful friends and family for helping him with doctor appointments and visiting him at home.
A party to honor Craig’s life is scheduled for 1 p.m. on June 4 at the Astoria Elks Lodge.
