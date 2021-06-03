Warrenton
June 12, 1960 — June 16, 2020
Cynthia (Cindi) Jean Quashnick Newell was born in Astoria on June 12, 1960, to Richard (Dick) and Martha (Jean) Quashnick.
She died peacefully in Portland on June 16, 2020, with her family by her side.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Jean Quashnick; her husband, Richard (Rick) Newell; her son, Andrew (Andy) Newell; as well as her sister-in-law, Donna Quashnick.
She is survived by her father, Richard Quashnick; brothers, Richard (Rick) Quashnick, Doug Quashnick and David Quashnick (Kari); sister, Suzi Heater (Doug); numerous nieces and nephews; and living partner, Ricky Sutton.
Cindi was born into the fishing family, pioneered by her father, Dick. All the children were immersed in the business at very early ages, up and down the Columbia River and into Alaskan fisheries.
She worked in the family fish market, and then into the family fish buying business, where they bought local salmon for processors. That is where she met and married Rick Newell, who captained numerous vessels over his career in Astoria.
When Andy was born, he was Cindi and Rick’s joy. He would be with them on all their boats whether shrimping, dragging or salmon gillnetting.
Relay for Life was an event Cindi and Andy annually shared in with family and friends. Cindi and her family were active in the Deep Sea Fishermen’s Benefit Fund, helping to give back to an industry that gave them so much of their livelihoods.
Cindi was a very creative person — a trip to the beach, another road trip camping or hiking, and the creations came to life in her garden or home, and were adored by her family and friends.
On June 12 at 2 p.m., family and friends are welcome to come to a memorial of Cindi’s life down at Warrenton’s Sunset Beach. At the approach, take a right, to the first pole. Please bring a chair.
