Cynthia Louise (Johnson) Williamson left on another BART excursion on Sept. 15, 2021. Unfortunately, she is having to make this road trip alone. Hopefully, though, on this road trip she will be able to see her dad and other family members.
Cindy was born March 9, 1956, in Astoria. She grew up living in Svensen and attended school in Knappa. After graduating from Knappa High School in 1974, Cindy went to college at the Oregon Institute of Technology in Klamath Falls, where she met her future husband, Greg Williamson, her first day of school. They were married on March 20, 1976. They both pursued careers in engineering.
Cindy and Greg raised two wonderful boys, Milo and Travis. After both boys graduated from high school in the Seattle area, Cindy and Greg went on the first of three road trips. They loaded up their camper and headed to the Southwest. They both had a wanderlust and enjoyed their travels and sightseeing. They both went back to engineering a couple of times, then went on another road trip. They lived in several towns in Arizona and in Las Vegas, having some great experiences in all of them, both in their careers and in their personal lives.
When they both retired, Cindy and Greg moved to Pahrump, Nevada. This is where their home was when Cindy passed. They were visiting family in Oregon and Washington and were staying with a sister in McMinnville when she passed from a tough and courageous battle with cancer.
Cindy is known by all who knew her as a positive and upbeat person. She always saw the positive in things. This and her caring personality will be missed by all who knew her.
Cindy is survived by her husband, Greg; her mother, Ilene Johnson, of Knappa; son, Milo, and his wife, Crissy, and grandsons, Julian and Jacob; son, Travis, and his wife, Laura, and granddaughter, Kaydence; and siblings, Diane Kurtz (Larry), Valorie Vandehey, Mary Miller (Murray), Emily Simmons (Bill), Richard Johnson (Bernice). She was preceded in death by her dad, Richard “Bud” Johnson.
