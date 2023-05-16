Astoria
Nov. 20, 1946 — April 13, 2023
D. Michael McGonigle passed away on April 13 at home in Astoria. He was 76 years old. In his last years, he suffered from Alzheimer’s disease.
Michael was born in Butte, Montana, to George Francis and Dorothy Sullivan McGonigle. While at St. Joseph Elementary School, he was a Little League All-Star catcher.
Michael graduated from Boys Central High School in Butte in 1964. He played basketball and football and was a delegate to Boys State. He was on the honor roll all four years, and in the National Honor Society. In his junior year, he joined the debate team. In addition, he was a member of the student council and president of his senior class.
Michael earned tuition for college during summer months working in the mining industry in Butte, and as a capitol policeman in Washington, D.C. He attended Gonzaga University in the Honors Program, majoring in political science. He graduated in 1968.
Following graduation, he married Kathleen Orange. They later divorced. He was in officer’s training, and attending graduate school at the University of North Carolina, when he wrote a request for a deferral from the U.S. Army as a conscientious objector. He received an honorable discharge.
Michael was deeply troubled by the Vietnam War and the My Lai massacre. He made a decision to leave graduate school and return to the Pacific Northwest, where he met and married his wife, Jean Karraker Bakke, in 1980. They settled in Astoria with his beloved 6-year-old stepdaughter, Gretchen Bakke.
He worked at several jobs earning money to fulfill a dream he had since his days in college. He attended Clatsop Community College’s Nursing program and earned his registered nurse degree. He worked for more than 20 years in long term care on the Long Beach Peninsula and in Astoria.
Michael and Jean enjoyed many travels together in the U.S., Mexico, Slovenia, Quebec, Canada, and Germany.
Michael was a member of Grace Episcopal Church and served on their vestry. He also served on the boards of the Astoria Co+op and Exploring New Concepts of Retirement Education (ENCORE). He thoroughly enjoyed ENCORE classes and trips.
As a cancer survivor, he supported the American Cancer Society for many years in their fundraising events.
Michael maintained an avid interest in politics and social justice throughout his life. He was known to his family and friends for his keen intelligence, compassion for those in need and his gentleness.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Bud (George J.); and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is survived by his wife, Jean; stepdaughter, Gretchen (Julien Weiss); grandson, Guillaume; his brother Jim, (Louise); nephews, Kevin and Ian; and niece, Georgianne.
Thank you to Providence Home Health, Columbia Memorial Hospital nurses, Lower Columbia Hospice and Caring for the Coast for their tremendous support to Michael and his family.
A celebration of life and luncheon will be held on July 12 at Cullaby Lake North Picnic Area from 1 to 4 p.m.