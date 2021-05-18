Astoria
May 1, 1951 — Feb. 28, 2021
Dale Allen Lawrence, of Astoria, passed away Feb. 28, 2021, of age-related causes, at the age of 69.
Dale was born May 1, 1951, in Tillamook to Eugene and Dorris Lawrence. He was one of six siblings, in addition to two half-brothers, and was raised in Rockaway, where he graduated from Neah-Kah-Nie High School.
Dale lived most of his life on the Oregon Coast, where he loved to hunt and fish. Nothing made him happier than spending time in the great outdoors.
He also loved music, playing cribbage, reading a good western novel and having fun with family and friends. His infectious laugh made him fun to be around. He was a kind and caring person who would do anything for a friend or loved one.
He worked as a realtor in Lane County for many years, and most recently at Morris’ Fireside Restaurant in Cannon Beach, before retiring.
Dale was preceded in death by his partner of 40 years, Susan Lewis. He and Susan enjoyed many great adventures together, including camping, backpacking, traveling the U.S., Canada and Finland.
Dale was a cherished member of Susan’s family, and we will miss him dearly.
