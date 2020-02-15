Tucson, Arizona
May 20, 1947 – May 6, 2019
Dale Charles Hess was born in Astoria, Oregon, where he grew up on the Hess family farm.
He served in the military, earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees, and worked as a computer programmer for Raytheon and General Dynamics in San Diego, California, and Tucson, Arizona.
Dale was an avid china and antique collector, and an active member of the Freemasons society.
He passed away in his home in Tucson, Arizona. He was 71 years old. He is survived by his brother, Daniel Hess, of Astoria, Oregon, and by several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial gathering will be held graveside at Ocean View Cemetery, Lot 31, in Warrenton, Oregon, on May 20, 2020, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to the RiteCare Scottish Rite Childhood Language Disorders Clinic of San Diego, California (scottishrite.org).
