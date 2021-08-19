Astoria
Dec. 11, 1954 — Aug. 30, 2020
Dan William Heiner, 65, of Astoria, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, on Aug. 30, 2020.
Dan was born in Astoria on Dec. 11, 1954, the son of Frank “Bill” Heiner and Josephine “Betty Jo” (Whitten) Heiner. He was a beloved son, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.
An avid outdoorsman, runner, hunter, clam digger extraordinaire, fisherman and Chinook Indian Nation member, you could find him running in the woods or on a trail, canoeing in the river, clamming on the beach, working with Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife or telling stories at your dinner table (ice cream for dessert).
He is survived by his mother, Betty Jo Heiner; his brothers, Don, Del and Dean, all of Astoria; his children, Roxane Didion, and her husband, John, of Montesano, Washington, Glendon Ely, and his wife, Anna, of Hammond, Tabatha Quashnick, of Burien, Washington, Tonya Smith, and her husband, Jesse, of Astoria, and Danielle Cornish, and her husband, DJ, of Nehalem; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins and friends.
He had three important women through his life: first wife, Donna Quashnick, longtime friend, Sheila Kane, and ex-wife and friend, Bonnie Stinnett.
He is preceded in death by his father, Bill Heiner, and brother, Dave Heiner.
Dan grew up in Astoria with his family, and spent a lot of time outside. He graduated from Astoria High School in 1973. He enjoyed running, was on the cross-country and track team in middle school and high school.
He got back into running in his early 40s and never stopped. He has run in numerous marathons over the years, collecting a massive number of ribbons and medals from all over the Pacific Northwest.
He liked to run every day, mostly in the woods and on the logging roads or, what some might call “a Heiner trail,” and he kept count of the miles he had been accumulating through the years.
He was averaging about 50 miles a week, but a run never counted if it was less than 4 miles. Through the last 20-plus years, he had gotten to almost 50,000 miles, a goal of his, landing just shy of that before his passing.
Dan had many jobs over the years, a fisherman and clam digger, working at the plywood mill in Astoria, owning and operating a bike rental company in Seaside, then Hammond, then finally in Long Beach, Washington, he then went on to help with wildlife management as an employee of Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Dan had an incredible life, filled with adventures, collections and stories with friends and family. He loved being in the woods, even moving out to “camp” in 1992, living full-time in the A-frame he built with his own two hands. Family and friends affectionately called him “Mountain Man Dan” or “t’siyatkhu.”
A celebration of life is scheduled for Aug. 29 at the Clatsop County Fairgrounds at 2 p.m. In honor of Dan, come to share stories and enjoy an ice cream social.
