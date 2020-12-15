Washougal, Washington
April 4, 1952 — Oct. 29, 2020
Former Astoria resident, Dana Edward Carper, 68, died Oct. 29, 2020, at his home in Washougal, Washington.
He was born April 4, 1952, in Roseburg to Darrell and Billie Carper. His childhood was spent with his three sisters, growing up on the Willamette Valley farmscape and later the Oregon Coast.
The family moved to the Astoria area in 1963, where Dana spent most of his life and called home. He grew up playing sports at Warrenton High School, driving fast cars and building his skills in woodworking.
On July 21, 1980, he married Debbi White. They had four beautiful daughters together and raised them in the Astoria area. They later divorced.
Dana was a sand blaster and a painter. He loved to tell stories of when he worked on the Astoria Bridge and was on the front page of the paper for it. He had a love for tournament pool and played in the local area throughout the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.
On June 8, 1991, he married Shelly Akers; they also had a beautiful daughter. They lived in Astoria, later moved to Montana, and eventually separated.
Dana could never stay in one place for too long. He spent time in Montana and Kansas before returning to the Pacific Northwest in 2010. He moved to Longview, Washington, to be closer to his mother and daughters, before moving to Washougal earlier this year. Dana loved his daughters immensely and he is greatly loved and missed by them.
He is survived by five daughters and one son-in-law, Ashley Carper-McCune and Dylan McCune, of Vancouver, Washington, LaDayna Moore, of Kelso, Washington, Alisa Carper, of Scottsdale, Arizona, Shayna Carper, of Portland, and Courtney Carper, of Polson, Montana; and five grandchildren, Skyler Smith, of Kelso, Washington, Teagan Wigginton, of Vancouver, Washington, Adrian Andres, of Polson, Montana, Brantley Moore, of Kelso, Washington, and Everly McCune of Vancouver, Washington.
He is also survived by five sisters and three brothers-in-law, Kathy Carper of Libby, Montana, Deborah and Brian Lukoszyk, of Astoria, Markell Chandler, of Libby, Montana; a stepfather, Gene Itzen, of Yuma, Arizona; nephews and nieces; and numerous cousins, aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Billie Itzen; his father, Darrell Carper; his sister, Annis Jo Carper; his niece, Hannah Chandler; and nephew, Jordan Chandler.
A gravesite service was held Nov. 6, 2020, at Ocean View Cemetery in Warrenton where he was laid to rest next to his mother, whom he lovingly called his best friend.
A celebration of life will follow next summer in the local area.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.