Daniel Brian Harriman, 67, passed away in his Astoria home on Aug. 18, 2021.
Dan was born on Feb. 7, 1954, to Gene and Lois Harriman.
He graduated from Beaverton High School in 1972. From there he attended Portland State University for two years, then the University of Oregon from 1976 to 1979 with aspirations of being an architect.
After college he and a few close buddies traveled Europe for six months, then back to college.
He worked in properties for U.S. Bank for three years.
In the early 1980s and most of his life, he worked as a designer and carpenter until he retired.
Dan moved to Astoria in 1992, where he bought an old house and made it his lifetime passion to bring it back to life with his unique vision of design and carpentry. He said “It was the best days of my life.” Dan served on the Historic Landmarks Commission from 2001 to 2010. He was an asset to the commission, with his knowledge of buildings and architecture.
His brain was always designing, whether it be on a small piece of paper or a napkin, whatever was in front of him. He also enjoyed designing homes that would never be built. He was a dreamer! All his drafted plans were hand drawn, no computer.
Dan was a very talented artist as well. He took watercolor classes from Laura Ross-Paul. They traded artwork, and she signed her painting to him, “To my star student.”
Dan enjoyed walking his dog, “Katie,” nice dinners with a glass of good wine, looking at the river, listening to old music (a love he shared with his father) and watching a good movie. His favorite movie was “The Man From Snowy River.”
Dan never married and had no children. He is survived by his mother, Lois, 96, and his dog, Katie, 3 1/2, aka “wiggle butt!”
His gentle demeanor, sensitivity, caring nature and a good ear was loved and will be greatly missed!
