Warrenton
Sept. 17, 1994 — May 24, 2019
With deepest sorrow, our son, Daniel Brian Williams, age 24, passed away unexpectedly May 24, 2019. He was born Sept. 17, 1994, and he lived his life in Warrenton, Oregon.
He had the biggest mischievous smile and a wicked sense of humor. Wise beyond his years.
He loved his family, and was deeply loved by us all. He had a very close bond with his brothers and sisters.
Daniel will be missed everyday and never forgotten. Rest easy Daniel. We love you forever and shall see you again. Memento Mori.
He is survived by his parents, Michael and Rhonda (Holt) Williams; his brothers, Logan, Edward (Ashlee), Ben (Andrea), Paul (Cynthia), Blair and Jake; his sisters, Cassidy and Lilly and Misty and Kristin; his nieces, Brooklyn and Sirena Holt; his grandmom, Roseann Williams; his aunts and uncles, Doug and Tammy Jares, Bruce and Michelle Bushing, Tony and Michele Lopez, Chris and Paula Cram, Mark and Patty Williams, Keith and Susan Bounds and Tambra Williams; and many cousins.
A memorial is being held Saturday, June 1, at 2 p.m., at the Camp Rilea Log Conference Center in Warrenton, Oregon.
