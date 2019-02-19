Seaside
Dec. 20, 1963 — Feb. 9, 2019
Daniel Ira Elliott, 55, of Seaside, passed away in Portland, Oregon, on Feb. 9, 2019, from systemic scleroderma. Daniel was born to Jean Elliott and the late Jack Elliott on Dec. 20, 1963.
Besides his mother, Daniel was survived by his partner, Kim Gould, of Seaside; his daughter, Crystal Elliot Hanegraaf, and son-in-law, David Hanegraaf; his daughter, Audra Elliott, of Bend; his son, Kyle Elliott, of Seaside; his grandchildren, Katelyn, Taylor, Jordyn, Austin and Mayso; Kim’s children, Joel, Beau and Ashtyn, and grandchildren, Aiden, Joel and Kylie.
Daniel was also survived by his many siblings: Jack Elliott, of Tigard, Oregon; Sandy Elliott, of Belfair, Washington; Bev Elliott, of Astoria, Oregon; Mike Elliott, of Arizona; Joseph Elliott, of Portland, Oregon; DeeDee Smith, of Dayton, Oregon; and Mary Heath, of Bend, Oregon; and many nieces and nephews.
Dan grew up in Gearhart, and graduated from Seaside High School in 1982. He went to work logging right out of high school. In 1983, he married the late Jenny Abraham Elliott, eventually moving to Bend, where they raised their family. Dan spent most of his life working in construction, becoming a master carpenter.
Thirteen years ago Dan rekindled a very special relationship with high school classmate, Kim Gould. Kim and Dan shared so many wonderful memories together. They especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Together they enjoyed his love of golfing, clam digging, hunting and being outdoors.
He loved his family and fell in love with being “Papa Dan” to his beautiful grandchildren. Dan loved life and lived it fully. He loved laughing, and making others laugh, with his “unique” sense of humor. He will be missed by not just his family, but so many friends who loved him.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Elliott; his son, Thomas Elliott; and his wife, Jenny Elliott.
Please join us to celebrate his life on Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Seaside American Legion, at 2 p.m. We will be having a potluck meal, so bring your favorite dish or dessert to share.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the Scleroderma Foundation at 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105, Danvers, MA., 01923 (www.scleroderma.org).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.