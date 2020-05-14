Astoria
Oct. 12, 1940 — May 7, 2020
Daniel “Dan” James Fay was born in Noonan, North Dakota, to John and Ella Fay. He was raised in Columbus, North Dakota, and graduated from Columbus High School in 1958. He then went to Minot State College and graduated in 1962.
He started his teaching career in Kenmare, North Dakota, where he taught for four years. He received his master’s degree in 1967 from Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Arizona.
He then moved to Astoria, Oregon, in 1967, and taught and coached at Astoria Junior High School and Astoria High School until his retirement in 1997.
Dan married Sheila McConnell in 1964, and they had five daughters. After retirement, Dan and Sheila began spending their winters in Mesa, Arizona, and summers in Astoria.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, John, Deane, Mary, Jeanne and Helen Rae; and two daughters, Shelly Ann and Mary Elizabeth.
He is survived by his wife, Sheila; daughters Cindy, Shari (Shane) and Stefanie (Anthony); and grandchildren William, Elizabeth and Nicholas Walker and Khaya and Asa Reel.
A private service was held at Greenwood Cemetery.
Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign our online guest book at caldwellsmortuary.com
In lieu of flowers, please donate in his name to Astoria High School Scholarships Inc., Box 598, Astoria, OR., 97103; Columbia River Maritime Museum, 1792 Marine Drive, Astoria, OR., 97103; or the National Audubon Society.
