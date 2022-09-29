Bonney Lake, Washington
Jan. 2, 1941 — Sept. 21, 2022
Daniel Lee Hale left this world on Sept. 21 at the age of 81.
Dan was born on Jan. 2, 1941, to Ola Belle Earls-Hale and Walter Custer Hale at St. Mary’s Hospital in Astoria.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Norma Jean and Betty Jo.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Sylvia Betts-Hale; children, Patti (Mark) Cordes, David (Lorraine) Hale and Julie Hale; grandchildren, Mark Jr., Rachel and Miles; great-grandchildren, Emma, Natalia, James and Olivia; his loving big sister, Charlotte (Charles) Bergerson; and nieces, nephews and countless friends.
Dan (Daddy, to his children) was a lifelong career mechanic, craftsman, race car driver, sailor, philosopher and adventurer. Never one to grab the spotlight, if you spent the time to get to know him, you would always learn in his presence.
From literature, music, astronomy, geography, science, engineering, carpentry and more; Dan was curious, thoughtful, and always learning. He gifted his children with a foundation of knowledge and curiosity that continues to grow with their families and beyond.
“We began as wanderers, and we are wanderers still. We have lingered long enough on the shores of the cosmic ocean. We are ready at last to set sail for the stars.” — Carl Sagan
A memorial is planned at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 8 at Mission Christian Fellowship in Warrenton, led by his nephew, Ray Bergerson, with a reception to follow.
