Portland
Sept. 6, 1968 — Oct. 15, 2019
Daniel Lopez Jacuinde passed away on Oct. 15, 2019, at Providence Medical Center in Portland, Oregon.
He was born to Michelle and Joe Jacuinde in Brownfield, Texas. He grew up in Seagraves, Texas, where among other activities, he played high school football. After graduating, he lived in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle, before settling in Portland and Astoria.
Daniel was the fifth of six children. He is survived by his brothers, Joe Junior, Fred and Steve; his mother, Michelle; and by many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by Lawrence Taylor and their two dogs, Koko and Wei Wei.
Services were held at the Ratliff Mortuary in Seagraves, Texas.
