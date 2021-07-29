Daniel Scott Baergen, 52, of Astoria, passed away on July 15, 2021.
He was born to Maj. Jacob Daniel Baergen (retired) and Alice Jane Baergen on July 26, 1968, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. As a child, Scott loved the outdoors and was active in sports, but loved football the best.
Scott graduated from Austin E. Lathrop High School in 1986, and went on to play football for Pacific University in Forest Grove, and continued his education at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
He went on to further his education, earning many certifications in quality control and health and safety management. At the time of his passing, Scott was proud to work for Doyon Inc. He was busy as a construction manager, which he absolutely loved, and excelled in.
Scott continued his love for the outdoors, exploring the Oregon Coast with his wife, TR, and their beloved pets, “Murphy,” “Zeus,” “Lenny” and “Tucker.”
One of Scott’s greatest joys was finish carpentry. He enjoyed working on his house remodeling projects, building furniture and other millwork. Scott always had a smile on his face, and loved making people laugh with his witty humor and great stories.
Scott is survived by his wife, TR; his parents, Maj. Jacob and Alice Baergen; his daughters, Jamie Baergen and Kristin Wynn; his step-daughter, Ressa Inman; his sister, Shannan Leigh; his nephew and niece, Matthew and Mariah Provost; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of Scott’s life will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Kicking Back Ranch, 92531 Koppisch Road in Astoria.
