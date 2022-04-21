Danny Dean Parker Jr., 71, a 44-year resident of Astoria, died March 19, 2022, at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital in Portland.
He was born April 23, 1950, in San Rafael, California, to Danny Dean Parker Sr. and Lucille May (Clark) Parker.
After graduating from high school, Danny joined the U.S. Army, spending 13 months fighting in Vietnam. There he survived two helicopter crashes and a week lost in the jungle. He received four medals for his service. And, like so many veterans, Danny suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder.
At the young age of 8, he started fishing. The ocean was his calling, and fishing was Danny’s passion. He often said the ocean was the only place he could find peace, and restore his soul.
He experienced harrowing adventures on the high seas, including a rollover in the ocean. In December 2003, Danny agreed to the federal buyout program, and retired his 88-foot trawler, Sea Eagle.
Keeler Hyde and Danny joined together in 2007 to form Hyde Park Construction, building and remodeling homes and businesses.
Danny was a man of many talents: fisherman, carpenter, hunter, businessman and gardener. He loved his grandchildren, hanging out with friends and playing with his beloved schnauzers. The Fourth of July was his favorite holiday.
He is survived by his wife, Elaine Parker; his children, Dannette Parker, of Rathdrum, Idaho, Danny Parker III, of Portland, and D’ette Browning, of Astoria; stepchildren, Donna Johansen and David Johnson, of Astoria, and Matthew Johnson, of Portland; his sisters, Christy Dickey, of Shasta Lake, California, D’ette Jones, of Cottonwood, California, and Yvonne Ford, of Portland; grandchildren, Jacob Williams, Kyler and Roen Rogers, Robbie Parker and Jaycie and Jayson Browning; step-grandchildren, Chase Johnson, Jay Johnson, Brittney Johnson and Rayvan and Chelsia Albee; and step great-grandchildren, Aspen Booth and Karsyn Myers.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a granddaughter, Ashlynn Dawn Anderson.
Danny will be laid to rest at the Fort Stevens National Cemetery in Hammond.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Maritime Memorial Park, in care of the Astoria Parks and Recreation Department.
Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary was in charge of the arrangements. An online guest book may be signed at caldwellsmortuary.com
