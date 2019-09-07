Prineville
Aug. 12, 1951 — Sept. 1, 2019
Danny Ray Helligso was born Aug. 12, 1951, in Astoria, Oregon, to parents Ralph Helligso and Lucille (Dean) Helligso.
Danny lived in Hammond, Oregon, all his childhood life, going to school at Fort Stevens and Warrenton Grade School, and graduating from Warrenton High School in 1970. In high school, he was involved in many sports, lettering in football all four years.
After high school, he chose to go into the carpentry profession. In 1979, he married Valerie Larsen; they later divorced.
Danny enjoyed being the life of the party and spending time with his many friends. He moved to Prineville in 2015 to live with his son, Travis. He enjoyed spending time with him and his twin granddaughters.
He is survived by his son, Travis; granddaughters, Charlotte and Madeline Helligso; sisters, Dianna Parsons (Daryl) and Teresa Jeremiah (Mack); and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
No services are planned at this time.
