Salem
March 18, 1944 — May 16, 2020
Daphne Christine (Gehlar) Schneider passed away May 16, 2020, in her hometown of Salem, Oregon. She was born to Mark and Paula Gehlar on March 18, 1944.
She attended South Salem High School, Oregon State University and Columbia University. She taught the hearing impaired before enjoying motherhood and homemaking full-time.
Throughout life she enjoyed activities through church, crafting and a large group of friends, very frequently combining all three. Family and friends were central to her life; making new friends, and keeping in touch with old ones, right up to the end.
Her children have memories of long visits to the fabric store, where they were instructed to keep themselves busy and out of trouble by gathering the straight pins from the floor beneath the bolts of fabric. This may have resulted in some squirming between large rolls of fur and Naugahyde, and the puncturing of bags of staticky styrofoam beads.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister-in-law, Barbara (Cornell) Gehlar.
She is survived by her brother, Paul Gehlar; son, Daniel Schneider, and daughter-in-law, Teresa DaVigo; daughter, Megan Nicoloff; and grandchildren Hayden, Gwenyth and Ethan Nicoloff, to whom she was fondly referred to as “Mimi”; and her beloved Yorkie, “Bunny.”
Services will be held at Salem Alliance Church when social distancing becomes less distant.
Charitable contributions may be made to Lutheran Community Services in the Amy Nelson Memorial at lcsnw.org, or to jessicastrunk.org
