Tillamook
May 30, 1934 — Oct. 2, 2019
Darald Lynn Walker was born in Brainerd, Minnesota, on May 30, 1934, and passed away Oct. 2, 2019.
He was born to Earl and Alma (Carlson) Walker as the seventh of 11 children. The family moved to Rockford, Washington, for several years then settled in Hammond, Oregon, when Darald was a young teen.
In 1952, at the age of 17, he joined the Navy and proudly served two tours in the Korean War, and was honorably discharged in 1955.
He began his 34-year career with Oregon State Parks in 1956 as a park ranger at Fort Stevens State Park, where he met his wife, Darlene (Sines) Walker, in 1957, and they were married in 1960.
The couple lived in Cape Arago, Cape Lookout, Yaquina Bay and Beverly Beach state parks before Darald was promoted to district supervisor in La Grande for the next six years, returning to Tillamook in 1973, where Darald finished his parks career in 1990.
Darald’s many community ties included being a member of the Masons, Eastern Star, Lions, Eagles and Elks, a Rainbow Girls Board member and a Cub Scout leader and packmaster.
While at home, you would find Darald in his woodshop making beautifully intricate scrollwork, or building gun cabinets and furniture.
While living in La Grande, his passion for hunting was born, and every deer and elk season since was spent with family and friends, camping and hunting. He and his son, David, spent countless hours in the Eastern Oregon mountains and when granddaughter Tiffany was born, she joined them. The three have shared many successful hunts.
Darald was a Tillamook Pioneer, served on the Oregon Hunters Association Board for 20 years and has proudly worked with the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Darald is survived by his wife, Darlene, and the family he loved dearly, including children Debbie (Ron) Taggart, David (Melody) Walker and DeAnna (Ryan) Upton; grandchildren Zane Grout, Brittany (Matt) Maffin, Tiffany (Josh) Dale, Allen Hoffert, Brenton Andersen and Ryleigh, Maleah and Haidyn Upton; and twin great-granddaughters, Isla and Macy Maffin.
He also leaves his brother James (Rutha) Walker of Astoria, and an incredible family of nieces and nephews who meant the world to him.
A potluck will be held Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Tillamook Alderbrook Grange, at 12 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tillamook chapter of the Oregon Hunters Association or the Bay City Post 2848 VFW.
