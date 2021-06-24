Portland
Feb. 19, 1941 — Oct. 13, 2020
Darle Hoagland Fearl passed away Oct. 13, 2020, with her husband, Jim, by her side after a four-year hard fought battle with ovarian cancer.
Born Feb. 19, 1941, in Astoria, to Agnes R. Ness and Joseph Frank Hoagland, Darle graduated from Astoria High in 1959. She served as editor of the Astor Post, the school newspaper, as well as junior prom queen.
When she was 4, Bumble Bee Seafoods built three boats named after her and two of her sisters. Her boat and picture are now in the Columbia River Maritime Museum.
She loved playing first base for the Tapioca Puddings so much that she also played softball later in life.
During summers, she worked as a guide at the Bumble Bee cannery.
She graduated from Oregon State University in 1963, where she joined Delta Gamma, and was president for two years. She played on the Oregon State women’s bowling team. While there, she also met her husband, Jim, and they married in 1963.
She taught school at David Douglas High School in Portland until their son, Mike, was born on her 24th birthday. Daughter Erin followed in 1967. With Jim serving in the U.S. Air Force, they lived in Fresno, California, San Antonio, Texas, Michigan and Philadelphia before returning to Portland.
After the kids started school, Darle volunteered at the school library. In her 40s, she got her master’s degree at Lewis & Clark College and became a legendary middle school substitute teacher.
Then she began working as a consultant teaching the Six Trait Writing Model to teachers, traveling to over 30 states to put on workshops, pulling her suitcase of books through airports to have samples of good writing to share. She couldn’t check that suitcase because she had to have those books for her workshops.
Darle loved reading and sharing good writing, including reading examples out loud to her husband. She belonged to several book clubs, and even participated toward the end of her life on Zoom, determined to read the chosen books and share her opinion with her friends.
Darle and Jim loved to travel, visiting many places in Europe, including two trips to Ireland. She especially enjoyed their month in South Africa and, loving history, their last trip to sites of World War II D-Day battles.
They saw the Olympics in Los Angeles, Salt Lake City and Barcelona. Her love of sports extended to Oregon State and the Seahawks, and she had the wardrobe to match!
Darle had so many close friends with involvement in fundraising for Trillium and Delta Gamma, and participating in activities at Claremont, where they lived.
She and Jim had reunions with high school friends, as well as Air Force friends. She enjoyed being the hostess in the home she loved.
Their second home in Sisters, built by Jim’s parents the year they got married, was a reunion site, including their 50th wedding anniversary party, attended by friends near and far. The most special reunions were with her three sisters, in Sisters, and Thanksgivings, alternating in Portland, Bellevue, Washington, and Astoria.
Each July the family gathered for the Bellevue Arts Fair. The laughing was often and loud. Darle loved Christmas and, after cutting their own family tree, decorated the entire house. She loved indulging both her children and grandchildren at Christmas and always.
No words can describe the loss of Darle to all who knew her. She will be remembered by her uplifting, positive attitude, her sense of humor and that smile!
Darle was preceded in death by her daughter, Erin, in 2019, of pancreatic cancer, and her parents.
Survivors include Jim; son, Mike; grandchildren, Morgan and Zachary Ochsenschlager, Parker Fearl and Raven Zilka; son-in-law, Rick Benevento; sisters, Sheryl Ohler, Marlys Efaw and Nancy Meyer; sister-in-law, Sharon Jones; very special nieces; and too many friends to count.
A celebration of life will be held on July 1 at 3 p.m. in Astoria at Sheryl Ohler’s. For questions, call 503-468-0365 or text 971-704-4550.
