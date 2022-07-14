It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Darlene Raw.
Darlene was a bright, inspiring light in the world, extending kindness, interest and genuine support to all she knew, regardless of their age.
She taught first grade for 35 years, and was the favorite teacher for generations of children, instilling love of learning and confidence that would be lifelong.
Darlene had a wonderful social intelligence, committed progressive values and a belief in the goodness of people.
She loved to garden and watch the birds, spend time with her large family, who visited often, and go out on the town to eat and gamble! She was the life of our party. We were blessed to have her as our friend, mentor and greatest support.
Darlene is survived by her adoring family by blood and by love, including children William Raw, and his partner, Sara, Wendi Raw, and her partner, Jeremi, Vicki Oullette, and her partner, Albert, Bruce and Alison Ped and Donny and Carrie Bui; grandchildren, Jordan, John, Gabrielle, Garrett, Zai, Cannon and Miika; brother, Mike Hankel, and his daughter, Christine; and the Lippy family, to whom we are grateful.
We will miss you deeply, and always remember your easy laughter, your adorable outfits and your encouragement. We had a lot of fun.
Thank you to all those who have reached out to let us know how much Darlene meant, and how she affected your lives.
