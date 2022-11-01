Camas, Washington
Nov. 29, 1942 — Oct. 7, 2022
Join us in a celebration of life for Darlene Vosika at Knappa High School in Knappa on Nov. 12 at 1 p.m., and at the Hegewald Rock Creek Center Auditorium in Stevenson, Washington, on Nov. 19 at 1 p.m.
After battling cancer, she succumbed to the illness quietly at home in Carson, Washington, on Oct. 7.
Born on Nov. 29, 1942, Darlene grew up in Stevenson and Washougal, Washington.
Later, she worked for Ober Logging on the brush crew. She then met John Vosika, and on April 26, 1975, the two married and moved to Knappa. During that time, she worked at an Astoria cannery. Darlene then went on to work for and retire from the Knappa School District, where she was a bus driver and custodian.
After John passed away, she moved to Camas, Washington, in 2020, and then moved again recently to Carson, to be near her son, Jeff, and his wife, Debi.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John Vosika; her parents, Frank and Luella Perry; brother, Virgil Perry; sisters, Elsie Mack, Roberta Nelson, Joy Krohn and Shirley Allinger; sister-in-law, Sharon Schalk; grandson, Ryan Vosika; nephews, Tracy Allinger and Shawn Allinger; and niece, Lisa Johnson.
Surviving her are her children, Jeff Van Camp, Greg Van Camp, Joell Vosika, Dennis Vosika and Tom Vosika; and sister-in-law, Betty Aho; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
