Darrell Edwin Russell passed away on Jan. 8 in Astoria, due to complications of a stroke. Darrell has joined the love of his life, his late wife Gwendolyn Russell.
Darrell was born on Feb. 13, 1938, in Green Island, Iowa, to Clarence and Viola Russell. He had four sisters and one brother. His only living sibling is Sally Riffle (Jim), of Bellingham, Washington.
Darrell married his high school sweetheart, Gwendolyn Bennett Russell. They both attended Sandy High School. They were married Aug. 31, 1956, and shortly after started their family. They moved to Astoria in 1960.
Darrell is survived by a son, Randy Russell; daughter, Theresa Gambetta (David); son, Bret Russell; son, Brian Russell (Pam); grandchildren, Josh (Kristin), Joey (Karen), Kymm (fur son Oliver), Katey (Jake), Kenny (Cassie), Heather (Adam) and little Darrell; and great-grandchildren, Jena, JR, Jupiter, Kora and Clyde.
Darrell was an active member of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union, Local 50, and the Labor Relations Board.
In Darrell’s free time, he was an avid hunter, which he enjoyed doing with his family. Darrell was a mechanic his whole life and was always tinkering with cars or lending a helping hand if someone needed help with their car. Darrell, with his son, Brian, and grandson, Kenny, started a logging company, a project that they did in their free time.
Darrell was known for his large stature and his crooked pinkies, and was given the nickname “Moose” in high school. But to everyone who knew him, he will be remembered for his kind, gentle heart and fiery temper. Darrell enjoyed cowboy movies, especially John Wayne ones, and loved to watch old Western TV programs.
A service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary.
