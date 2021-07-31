Chinook, Washington
Sept. 1, 1953 — July 16, 2021
David Allen Rhoads, of Chinook, Washington, entered through the gates of heaven to finally meet Jesus in person on July 16, 2021. David died suddenly in the arms of his wife and son, who loved him dearly.
He was born Sept. 1, 1953, to Arnold and Earlita Rhoads, in Seattle. The family moved nine months later to Moses Lake, Washington, where David grew up playing every sport he could.
He was a big, strong, talented athlete, and loved playing football and baseball, but was also on the Moses Lake diving team. Too many concussions early on prevented him from advancing further in his athletic career.
After high school, he joined the United Brotherhood of Carpenters, and went through their four-year apprenticeship program to become a full book union carpenter.
He pounded nails for years, and then took an instructor’s position at Columbia Basin Job Corps Center in Moses Lake, and was there several years. Work became tight, so he later transferred to Astoria’s Tongue Point Job Corps Center, where he met his wife, Julie. They were married in 1993, and made their home in Chinook.
David was a master craftsman, and enjoyed working with wood. He made several pieces of furniture for their house, and was always willing to help others with their projects.
He also loved playing softball with his buddies, and was a mighty force on the Astoria Merchants ball team for many years. They even made it to nationals one year, and placed 12th.
He was an active member of the Assembly of God Church in Ilwaco, Washington, and made sure the lawn was always mowed. He was a kind and gracious man who loved people, and visited many of them on his daily routes around town.
He was better known as Big Dave. This gentle giant will surely be missed.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, and nephew, Alma Rhoads.
Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Julie; his son, Craig, and his wife, Rochelle Rhoads, and Carson; and his son, Eric, and his wife, Abbi Rhoads, and their four children, Haley and her husband, Tyler Baxter, and Gracie, Ryan and Avery Rhoads.
He is also survived by his sister, Marilee, and her husband, Doug McGrath, of Kansas City; his brother, Bill, and his wife, Saralee Rhoads, of Blue Springs, Missouri; his sister, Jan, and her husband, Mike Esquivel, of Zillah, Washington.
Other survivors include his brother-in-law, John, and his wife, Sue Weyl, of Longview, Washington; his brother-in-law, Dave Weyl, and his wife, Jeanne, of Ocean Park, Washington; his sister-in-law, Debbie Patana, and her husband, Pat, of Chinook; and his mother and father-in-law, Bob and Joanne Weyl, of Long Beach, Washington. He also had numerous nieces and nephews.
The service for David will be held Aug. 7 at 1 p.m. at the Cranberry Museum, 2907 Pioneer Road in Long Beach. Lunch will be served afterwards.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to His Supper Table Thrift Store, P.O. Box 1487, Ocean Park, WA., 98640. The proceeds will help those in need with food and clothing.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.