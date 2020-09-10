Warrenton
March 2, 1944 — Aug. 1, 2020
David Earl Palmberg died peacefully at his home in Warrenton, Oregon, on Aug. 1, 2020. Dave will be remembered for his infectious smile and cheerful personality.
He was born in Scappoose, Oregon, to Herbert and Alma Palmberg. They made their home in Astoria, Oregon, where David attended Lewis and Clark Central School and Astoria High School.
As a high school student, David excelled on the basketball court, and was awarded the Gordon Scott Memorial Trophy. He also played basketball at Oregon State University and Grays Harbor Jr. College, where he was awarded the most valuable player award.
On Aug. 4, 1968, he and Marian Bue Soderberg were married. They had two sons, Darren and Jason.
David worked for Palmberg Construction Co., focusing on marine construction and dredging, along with land development, prior to becoming the owner and operator of Lower Columbia Bowl.
He initiated and made many improvements to the bowling alley. He also enjoyed participating in bowling tournaments regionally, nationally and was on the Northwest Senior Tour. He was later inducted into the Northwest Senior Tour Hall of Fame.
David enjoyed coaching many of his kids’ sports teams. He was an avid sport fisherman and duck hunter, and supplied many gatherings and family reunions with his catch. He was a member of the Astoria Golf & Country Club, where he served on the board of directors and was a chairman one year for the Oregon Coast Invitational golf tournament.
While he greatly enjoyed his co-workers and friends, his favorite times were spent at family gatherings and with his grandchildren, Taylor, Ava and Teague Palmberg, of Astoria, Oregon, and Tristen and Carson Palmberg, of San Diego, California.
David is also survived by his sister, Judith Palmberg Kujala (Norman), and their children, Mark (Alana) and children, and Paul (Renee) and children, Andy and Marie, as well as many cousins.
A celebration of life shindig for Big Wave Dave is being held at the Astoria Golf & Country Club on Sept. 19 from 3 to 5 p.m. with an outdoor area.
As David would have wanted, memorial contributions may be made to the Astoria High School basketball program.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.