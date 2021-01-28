Seaside
Aug. 25, 1951 — Jan. 1, 2021
David Edward (Ed Seajack) Arnold passed away peacefully, in Seaside, at the Seaside Lodge & International Hostel, on Jan. 1, 2021, at the age of 69.
He was born on Aug. 25, 1951, in Waterloo, Iowa, to Clarence E. Arnold Jr. and Roberta L. (Pratt) Arnold.
David graduated from Lennox High School in Lennox, California, in 1969. Post high school education included attendance at Mohave Community College for general education, Northern Arizona University for accounting and Nottingham Trent University in England for international accounting standards.
David worked for the U.S. Postal Service, in business as a manager and developer, and as a program development coordinator at Catholic Charities for AmeriCorps Volunteers in Service to America. Most recently, David worked at Seaside Lodge & International Hostel.
While in school, he completed a course on taxes, and during tax season volunteered his services for free as a tax consultant to the Yavapai Nation and to low income individuals.
David traveled frequently in both the U.S. and Europe. He lived in many states including Iowa, California, Minnesota, Arizona and Oregon. He spent time attending university in Nottingham, England, living on the Isle of Skye and traveling in Iceland.
David loved campfires, people and cooking. He had friends from all over the world and shared his wisdom and friendship with many.
David was known for his his generosity and was always willing to help other people. He was also known for his long walks that included a walk from California to Oregon; a walk from St. Louis, Missouri, to Washington, D.C.; and a walk around Iceland.
The reception desk at Seaside Lodge & International Hostel will forever carry his spirit.
David is survived by his sisters, Teresa Walker, Rebecca Arnold and Nancy (George) Seine; an uncle; and many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and cousins.