Warrenton
Jan. 15, 1937 — Jan. 14, 2020
David Bowman, of Warrenton, Oregon, passed away peacefully on Jan. 14, 2020. He was one day from his 83rd birthday on Jan. 15.
David was born in Evanston, Illinois. He was the son of the late Wesley and Peg Bowman, of Kenilworth, Illinois.
Dave attended New Trier High School in Winnetka, Illinois, and graduated from Denison University in Granville, Ohio, in 1959. He went on to get a master’s degree in history and education from the University of Chicago.
David moved to Warrenton in the early 1960s and taught history and photography at Astoria High School. He was also a track coach.
After he retired, he spent much time restoring classic cars. Dave also loved music, especially jazz, and played the trumpet in many orchestral groups from grade school up until three years ago. He last played in the Columbia River symphonic band.
David is survived by his nephew and niece, Wesley “Brick” Brown and Patricia Brown, of Belton, Texas; and his sister, Margaret “Bonnie” Bowman (Brown), of Georgetown, Texas, formerly of Cannon Beach.
There will be no service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.