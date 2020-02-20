Warrenton

Aug. 8, 1963 — Feb. 11, 2020

David Harger was born Aug. 8, 1963. He passed away Feb. 11, 2020.

His love for fishing brought him to the Columbia River where he eventually lived so he could fish and crab every chance he got.

David is survived by his beloved fishing buddies, sister and his godson.

He will be forever missed for his one-lined smart comments and sarcasm. That is what made David who he was. We will always love him and forever miss him.

