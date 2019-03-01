Garibaldi
May 23, 1955 — Feb. 25, 2019
David Lawrence Vandecoevering was born May 23, 1955, in Silverton, Oregon, to Larry and Lorraine (Kottre) Vandecoevering, and passed away in Garibaldi on Feb. 25, 2019.
David is survived by his loving wife, Denise (Daniel) Vandecoevering; children, Cody (Deavan) and Chellisa “Sissy” (Beau); grandchildren, Braden and Wyatt; mother, Lorraine Vandecoevering; siblings, Linda (Mike), Beverly (Larry), Mary (Jim), Teresa (Terry), Tony (Irene) and Margy (David); Daniel family sisters and brothers-in-law; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved fishing community.
Viewing is being held on Friday, March 1, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Waud’s Funeral Home in Tillamook, Oregon.
A memorial service will be held on March 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Tillamook, Oregon, with a reception following at the Kilchis Grange Hall, located at 5755 Alderbrook Road, Tillamook, Oregon.
