Warrenton
Nov. 30, 1935 — April 8, 2020
David Lee Crawford, 84, of Warrenton, passed away on April 8, 2020, at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital in Portland, with family by his side.
Born in Hays, Kansas, on Nov. 30, 1935, David was the son of Lee and Christina Crawford. In the late 1930s, his family moved from Kansas to Oregon, where he graduated from Corvallis High School in 1953.
While attending Oregon State University, David met and married Joan Bagley. Together they had a daughter, Lynette, and a son, Scott. Working at a plywood mill while continuing his studies, he eventually earned both a master’s degree and Ph.D. in food science and technology.
As an assistant professor, David moved his young family to Astoria in January 1966 to become the program director of the Oregon State University Seafood Laboratory, achieving the rank of full professor and working there until his retirement as director in 1991.
His leadership of the laboratory led to advances in use today to improve the quality, safety and affordability of seafood, and the graduate students he mentored work around the world increasing access to quality seafoods in their communities.
During David’s tenure at the lab, his wife, Joan, passed away. In 1985 he married Janeice Uhl, and in retirement, they traveled and were active in the community.
They were both members of the First Lutheran Church, and David was active in the church council. He also served on Columbia Memorial Hospital’s board of directors in several positions to advance access to health care in the community.
In his spare time he enjoyed cooking, gardening and spending time with family.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Janeice; his daughter, Lynette Litwin; son Scott and wife, Cindy; granddaughters Sarah and Rebecca; and great-grandchildren Chase, Kadin, Ava, Sophie, Norah, Paxton and Teegan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Joan; and his sister, Joyce.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to join them in supporting Columbia Memorial Hospital Foundation’s oncology fund benefitting the CMH-OHSU Knight Cancer Collaborative.
A memorial service will be held later this year, due to the current health emergency.
