David Lee Watts was born in St. Charles, Missouri, to Louis J. Watts and Joyce C. Watts (Hoffman). In June 1972, he moved to Astoria with his family. He attended Wyland Grade School in Overland, Missouri, and Astoria and Seaside schools.
As a grown-up, he was an avid hunter, fisherman and clam digger. He was so adept at digging clams, he could have dug his limit within 30 minutes.
He was a kind and gentle person who could make friends at the drop of a hat.
He was an excellent carpenter, and worked in construction his entire adult life.
David is survived by his parents, Henry and Joyce Hoffman; his brother, Randy Watts; a sister, Donna Gibson; two stepsisters, Melinda Hoffman and Bonnie Husted; a very special friend, Martin Biamont; a friend, confidant and caregiver, Monica Shanks; seven cousins; and five nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were held at Lewis & Clark Cemetery in Astoria.
Graveside services were held at Lewis & Clark Cemetery in Astoria.

Caldwell's Luce-Layton Mortuary was in charge of the arrangements.
