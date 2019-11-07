Astoria

Oct. 6, 1944 — Oct. 29, 2019

It is with deep regret that the family announces the death of David McMacken after a short fight with cancer.

He leaves behind his wife of 43 years, Judy McMacken; his daughter, Emma Davis, son-in-law, Noah Davis, and grandson, Cooper Davis, of Portland, Oregon; his brother, Larry McMacken, and sister-in-law, Darlene McMacken, of Portland, Oregon; and his brother-in-law, Ed Kuehn, of Seattle, Washington.

There will be no public service at David’s request.

