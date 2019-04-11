Hammond
May 26, 1952 — March 15, 2019
On March 15, the world lost David Michael Connelly, a Viking and dreamer, a powerful yet pained soul. On that day his suffering stopped, and his journey to Valhalla began.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Evelyn Connelly, who loved him dearly. Also preceding him to the great beyond were his older siblings, Juanita and William A. "Popcorn" Connelly.
He is survived by his wife, Barbie, and a clan of lawless hooligan siblings whose shenanigans are widely known throughout the continental U.S. and much of Alaska.
Although proud to be a Marine, Dave was less than impressed with the lack of battle, and soon moved on to jobs that are no less dangerous, such as logging and commercial fishing in the Bering Sea.
Dave lived and died as Dave wished.
He will be remembered at our gatherings and spoken of often. Rest In Peace, warrior.
A celebration of life will be held at a yet to be determined date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.