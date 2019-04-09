Richland, Washington
Sept. 18, 1935 — Oct. 15, 2018
David Owen Hess of Richland, Washington, passed away on Oct. 15, 2018, at age 83.
Born in Astoria, Oregon, Dave was raised on his family’s cattle farm. He loved the farm, and went on to obtain a degree in agriculture at Oregon State University, where he met his wife of 60 years, Yvette. After graduating, Dave served in the Army in Greenland and Washington, D.C.
When he returned from the military, he took his family back to Oregon State and earned a master’s degree. He was one of a few certified health physicists in the nation. Working in the nuclear industry took Dave from his beloved Oregon to New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and eventually to the Tri-Cities, Washington. He worked at Hanford until his retirement.
No one was a stranger to Dave. He would stop and talk to everyone, and loved to share stories and knowledge. He was always there to help, whether it was something small or large, whether he knew you or not. He quietly did little acts of kindness, like taking in the neighbor’s trash cans or opening a door, on a daily basis.
An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and boating. He was an avid reader, and always had a book or two with him. He enjoyed listening to music. An adored grandpa, Dave enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, Dalton and Kyleah.
Dave is survived by his wife, Yvette; his children, Clay and Sharadee; his brothers, Dan and Dale; his grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews, cousins and other family.
Dave requested there be no public services.
