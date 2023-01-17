Seaside
July 31, 1950 – Jan. 10, 2023
In the early morning of Jan. 10, David Rainey peacefully passed away at home with his loving wife of 50 years by his side.
David was born in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, to Eldon and Lillav Rainey, and was the youngest of three children who were all raised in Spokane, Washington.
After graduating from University High School, he served in Vietnam from 1970 to 1971. Upon his honorable discharge from the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne, he received his registered respiratory therapist degree from Spokane Community College.
He married Patricia Rainey (Bunday) in 1972, and in 1974 they moved to Astoria, where he worked as a therapist. In 1975, they were transferred to Williston, North Dakota, where he launched a respiratory therapy department.
In 1976, they were transferred to Seaside, where he again launched a respiratory department with Providence Seaside Hospital. He later transitioned to public relations and was the manager of educational programs prior to his retirement in 2008.
David loved football, especially Seahawks and University of Oregon games. He was an avid reader and history buff.However, time with his family is what he cherished most in life.
His family was complicit in feeding his fascination with anything that illuminated, and his grandchildren have inherited a soft spot for this same interest, which always makes them think fondly of their Papa.
David served as a point man (dog handler) in Vietnam, and was dropped into troops to walk ahead of them with his dog, King. Because of his experience in Vietnam, he spent the rest of his days with great compassion and empathy for all veterans.
David is preceded in death by his parents, Eldon and Lillav Rainey (Floyd); and his brother, Gerald Rainey. His sister, Janell Krogel, survives him.
He is also survived by his wife, Patricia Rainey (Bunday), of Seaside; and their two sons, Kelly, and his wife, Heather Rainey (Seeborg), of Hillsboro, and their children, Emily (married to Tabor Fessenden), Dylan, and Kevin, and his wife, Jessica Rainey (Jones), of Seaside, and their children, Patrick and Logan. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other extended family members.
His grandchildren will greatly miss their Papa, with his gentle loving presence and fun sense of humor.
His life was precious to all of us, and we will forever cherish our memories with him.
In lieu of flowers, donations in David’s honor may be made to one of his favorite charities, the Wounded Warrior Project.