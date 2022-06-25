Astoria
June 25, 1940 — Jan. 9, 2022
David Scott Beugli, known as Scott to family and friends, passed away Jan. 9, 2022, in the South Slope home he had lived in since 1978.
Born June 25, 1940, in McMinnville, to David Ray and Sadie “Beth” Jones Beugli, he was proud to be a descendant of the first Silverton David Beugli (Bögli) who emigrated from Canton of Bern, Switzerland, in 1875.
At the age of 6, Scott lost his father, an electrician, to a work accident soon after his return from service in World War II.
Scott became a ham radio operator before graduating from Corvallis High School in 1959. While attending Oregon State University and the Oregon Institute of Technology, he worked summers with the U.S. Forest Service as a fire lookout.
He later worked for Offshore Navigation Inc. as a radio technician installing short range navigation stations to provide precision navigation for oil and gas explorations. This work included years traveling to Europe, Africa, Australia and the Middle Eastern countries of Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Lebanon, Iraq and Iran.
Scott’s adventures in Tasmania, including narrowly escaping a forest fire, were captured in a book titled “Island Affair.”
Between trips working abroad, Scott earned his commercial and certified flight instructor pilot certificates, along with seaplane, glider, multi-engine and instrument ratings. During this time, he provided flight instruction for many student pilots, and eventually acquired several airplanes, with the Aeronca L3 and Piper PA-12 among his favorites.
Scott’s travels ended in Juneau, Alaska, when he broke his femur while assisting with the recovery of his co-worker who had fallen off a cornice. Rescued by helicopter, he spent a year in the hospital recovering.
Scott then pursued a career as a journeyman electrician, following in his father’s footsteps. In the mid-1980s he opened Coast Electric Co., and continued until illness forced an early retirement. In the last decade, Scott was often seen walking his rescue Alaskan malamutes.
Scott is survived by his son, David Beugli, of Astoria, with whom he spent many days exploring the rivers, streams and forests of the Oregon Coast. David’s wife, Amy Hutmacher, was a wonderful addition to Scott’s life, followed by the birth of his beloved grandson, Landon. Scott was so proud to have the title of “Grandpa Beugli.” He also leaves his brother, Steven Beugli, and his wife, Mary, of Eloy, Arizona; and former wife, Carolyn Kendrick, of Astoria.
Memories of Scott will live in our hearts forever.
