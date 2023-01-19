Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
David William Hoofnagle was born in Astoria on April 2, 1950, to Charles Edward Hoofnagle and Nancy Ellen (Sold) Hoofnagle.
He had three sisters, Patrice E. Hoofnagle, Irma May (Hoofnagle) Archambault and Beth Louise (Gray) Turpen. He also had a brother, John D. Hoofnagle. They all preceded David in death.
David grew up in Knappa until the fifth grade. The family then moved to Warrenton, and he graduated from Warrenton High School in 1968. He met Beverly Ledbetter in 1969, and he married the love of his life on May 22, 1971. God blessed them with three children, Susan, Tracy and Scott, whom David adored.
David worked for Bumble Bee Cold Storage for five years. Then, he worked for Hampton Lumber as a saw filer and truck mechanic for 27 years. He then worked for Snap-On Tools and Astoria Builders Supply Co. His last job until retirement was working for the Astoria School District in the cafeteria.
David loved to travel with his wife, Bev, and made a point of regular family trips. He also found great joy in motorcycle trips around Oregon and across the Western U.S.
Dave made a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Scandinavia, where he and Bev backpacked across Sweden, Norway and Denmark. He and Bev later returned to Europe and Italy to see the sights on motorcycles.
Years later, Dave jumped at the chance to travel again, only this time to Israel with Pastor Craig Johnson from Bethany Free Lutheran Church. It was on this trip that Dave greatly deepened his faith with Jesus, as he and Bev saw firsthand Biblical sites in real life.
Dave slowly became a man of deep faith and conviction. Through active participation in church and small group fellowship, he came to a peace in his life that Jesus was his Lord.
Dave is survived by his wife, Beverly A. Hoofnagle; and their three children, Susan Jackson, Tracy Burchfield and Scott Hoofnagle (Tiffany). Dave has nine grandchildren, Reanna Houghton, Alex Burchfield, Kaitlyn Hoofnagle, Jacob Hoofnagle, Madison Friedrich, Bryon Hoofnagle, Devin Jackson, Wyatt Jackson and Brinley Stephens; and three great-grandchildren, Killian, Sophia and Emma. He also is survived by a brother-in-law, Clifford Ledbetter, and several cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Jan. 29 at Bethany Free Lutheran Church.
