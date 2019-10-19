Astoria
May 22, 1940 — Oct. 12, 2019
David William Johnson died in Vancouver, Washington, of cancer Oct. 12, 2019. He was born May 22, 1940, in Astoria, Oregon, to Robert William Johnson and Edith (Larson) Johnson. He had an older brother, Dennis, and younger siblings, Sara and Fletcher. The family lived in a Lewis and Clark dairy farm in Astoria, Oregon.
While Dave was in high school, he and Dennis helped run the farm because their father became ill and died in 1957. Dave was a graduate of Astoria High School, Class of 1958, and Oregon State University in 1968. He served four years in the Air Force. He lived his adult life in Portland, Oregon, and Vancouver, Washington, and worked for American Linen Supply as a route driver until he retired in 1998.
His passion in life, starting very young, was building and flying model airplanes which evolved into remote controlled planes and gliders. He was a member of Portland Area Sailplane Society, where he made many lifelong friendships. Dave also entered and often won many model planes and glider competitions over the years. He was also a gifted photographer.
In 1990 he married Dawn Glass in Vancouver, Washington. She died in 2000. Presently, he was married to Linda Hobbs. She survives in Vancouver, Washington. Dave was preceded in death by his parents and brother Dennis. Dave is survived by his sister, Sara Barton (Jerry) of Ryderwood, Washington, and brother Fletcher (Karin) of Gearhart, Oregon and sister-in-law Barbara Johnson (Swanson) of Kalama, Washington.
Dave was a beloved spouse, brother, uncle and cousin. No service is planned.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Astoria High School Scholarship Inc., P.O. Box 598 Astoria, OR., 97138.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.