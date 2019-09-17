Astoria
Jan. 24, 1943 — Sept, 1, 2019
David William Phillips was born Jan. 24, 1943, in Los Angeles, to Aldana (nee Hall) and Ralph Phillips. His parents preceded him in death.
With family by his side, Dave passed away at his home in Astoria. He was 76. He is survived by wife, Marcy, sons, Matthew and Thomas, daughters-in-law Bree, and Sarah, and grandchildren, Jack, Jane, Scarlett, Thomas Jr. and Timothy. His dear sister, Judy Otis, resides in Concord, Massachusetts. He has a wonderful extended family back east. In recent years, visits with his cousins had been great fun.
Dave was raised primarily in Redding, California. He played high school football, and enjoyed the family boat house on Lake Shasta. Having been vague about his age at the time, he fought fires during summer vacations to pay for college.
He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in forest management from Humboldt State University, and a master’s degree in forest management from Oregon State University, where he was a member of Acacia Fraternity. Completion of his doctorate in education from Oregon State was interrupted by open heart surgery. Just the thesis remained, but priorities had changed.
Dave had been a forestry technology instructor at Central Oregon Community College in Bend, Oregon when, as he said, “I got a call from Uncle Sam.” He served in the U.S. Army from 1968 through 1971.
Dave received a direct commission and earned two meritorious service awards. He was a captain in the Military Police Corps from 1968-1971. He served as the Joint Security Area officer in Panmunjom, South Korea. His group referred to themselves as The Merry Mad Monks of the DMZ.
Coming into Panmunjom, each newcomer would be given a handsome felt baseball cap. The hats were on display and when your tour was up, you took it home. It had your name on it. While there, Dave became a self-taught guitar player, and learned how to play bridge with the Swedes and win. He learned to like kimchi.
Later, he served in the Oregon National Guard as the Engineer Company commander at Camp Rilea. He also served in the Army Reserve as a combat engineer officer. Recently, he learned that the Demilitarized Zone had been saturated in Agent Orange.
Spanning a 30-year career in education, Dave had served in many capacities. He had been the state president of both the Oregon Council of Career and Vocational Educators Association and the Oregon Vocational Association. He was on the Oregon Council of Instructional Administrators.
In 1972, Dave started at Clatsop Community College as an administrative intern. From 1973 to 1990, he was the associate dean of instruction and part-time instructor of forestry technology. From 1990 on, he served as the vice president of instruction. He had participated in nearly 50 site visitations for the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, which is our regional accreditation organization.
He was an early advocate of student outcomes assessment. Throughout his career, he remained a student adviser — their success was everything. He remained an ardent advocate of career and vocational training. He was a diligent worker in launching the Marine and Environmental Research and Training Station program.
He saw our community needed nurses. Dave knew lots of people in education. His vision of a nursing program at Clatsop Community College was thought by others to be impossible to achieve. Convincing the State Board of Nursing and other entities was an uphill challenge.
Today, his idea is a great reality, and is recognized for its high standards. Many have said this program is his legacy. He has said the excellence and dedication of the teaching staff made it all happen.
Dave had numerous affiliations and memberships. He was a Rotarian and Paul Harris Fellow. He co-founded the Warrenton Sunrise Rotary Club. He was on the Columbia Memorial Hospital board for 38 years, and was recently appointed trustee emeritus.
He was a proud member of the local chapter of Military Officers Association of America. He was on the board of the Columbia River Maritime Museum. He enjoyed using his boat, “The Norwegian,” to fulfill his duties with the Coast Guard Auxiliary. He served on the Northwest Housing Authority board.
He taught boater safety. He taught driver safety for AARP. Prior to the merging with School District 1-C, he served on the Lewis and Clark School Board.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, at 1 p.m., at Lewis and Clark Bible Church. Pastor Caleb Hilbert will preside. A reception will follow.
