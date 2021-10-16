David William Urell passed away unexpectedly, peacefully, at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend, with his wife, Jackie, at his side.
Dave was born Feb. 14, 1939, in Astoria, to William and Edith Urell. He attended Capt. Robert Gray School and Astoria High School.
He went on to the University of Oregon, and played football for coach Len Casanova from 1957 to 1961. Dave was a graduate of the University of Oregon, and received his architectural and business degrees.
He started his construction company designing custom residences and condominiums, and designing navigational charts for the Bering Sea. There were no current charts, so he designed and produced them.
Dave was a member of Phi Delta Theta. He was a sportsman, and enjoyed football, hunting, cruising, being a pilot and commercial fishing for 31 years in the Bering Sea. The best catch was when he met, fell in love with and married Jackie, his wife of 44 years, whom he loved dearly. Every day he told Jackie how much he loved her.
He was the best friend you could have, always helping others, kind-hearted and generous.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Dave is survived by his wife, Jackie Urell; daughters, Lori, and her husband, Mike, JoAnne and Diana; grandchildren, Chad, Craig, Jodi and Jaxyn; and a sister, Ardi, and her husband, Ken.
You are loved and missed beyond measure. Life will never be the same without you.
A celebration of life will be in the spring.
