Forest Grove
July 21, 1954 — June 3, 2020
Dean Gerald Dykstra, 65, a former resident of Astoria, Oregon, late of Forest Grove, Oregon, died June 3, 2020 at the Forest Grove Rehabilitation and Care Center.
Private cremation rites were held at the Fuiten, Rose & Hoyt Funeral Home & Crematory in Forest Grove.
Dean Gerald Dykstra was born July 21, 1954, in California, the son of the late Gerald Dykstra and Winnifred (Dorenbos) Dykstra. He was raised and received his education in Bellflower, California.
He had worked as a pipe fitter in the plumbing industry until he became disabled, and had to retire.
Among his special interests, he enjoyed music, movies and cherished his views from his house off the river in Astoria, Oregon.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Winnifred Dykstra.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Daniel Dykstra and Diane Hanzlick, of Wichita, Kansas; and his three grandchildren, Roman, Collin and Alec Hanzlick.
To sign the online guest book, or to send a condolence to the family, go to fuitenrosehoyt.com
Fuiten, Rose & Hoyt Funeral Home in Forest Grove is entrusted with the arrangements.
