Astoria
Nov. 22, 1953 — Sept. 17, 2020
Our loyal brother, uncle and fishing buddy, Dean Stewart Goss, passed away on Sept. 17, 2020, at the age of 66.
In heaven, he joined his father, Walter Goss; mother, Geraldine Boyle; grandmother, Ethel Peterson; and brother, Dana Goss, who preceded him in death.
Dean was born on Nov. 22, 1953, in St. Helens, Oregon. His close-knit family, including siblings Debra Pishue (Greg), Diane Bish (Steve) and Dana Goss (Marcy), relocated to Astoria, and siblings Dirk (Nikki) and Darin Larson completed the family.
Dean graduated from Astoria High School in 1972. During his youth he made lifelong friends with whom he stayed connected for decades. Dean loved the good things in life, including rock ‘n roll, celebrations and close companions.
Dean cherished this part of the Earth, which he called “God’s country,” and he leaves a legacy as a craftsman and true outdoorsman of the Pacific Northwest. He lived in rhythm with the forest seasons and ocean tides, hunting deer and elk, digging clams to the limit at every opportunity, growing vegetable gardens and crabbing and fishing whenever he could.
He gave his cans of kippered salmon and tuna to a lucky few, and he shared fruit harvests with those who could turn them into pies, hoping in turn for a slice or two. He helped instill a love for nature into the next generation of his family.
He was a beloved uncle, “Uncy,” to many nieces and nephews, and his big heart and unwavering belief in us helped shape who we are.
The clan includes Taylor Bellingham, Bree Libertad and Maranda Bish-Brown, with whom he lived with when they were young; Ashley Johnson, Lindsey Decker, Brent Pishue, Chelsey Osborn, Angie Frawley, Talon Goss, Stephanie Goss, Molly Schreiber and Brandon and Amber Larson.
From near or far, he rooted for us, and was there for us in special moments and difficult times. He celebrated each new addition to the family, cherishing photos of his 16 (and counting) great-nieces and nephews. His tremendous love for us will live on with us, always.
As Dean valiantly battled cancer, he was comforted and encouraged by the care he received at the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute and Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria. His family wishes to thank the staff there, and in particular, the chaplain at Columbia Memorial for helping anchor Dean in faith and peace in his final days.
He lived life on his terms until the end. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In his remembrance, donations can be made to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital or a similar organization.
