Beaverton
Aug. 20, 1961 — April 19, 2019
Friends and family mourn the passing of Debbe Kettle on April 19 in Hillsboro.
Born Deborah Cintron in Washington, D.C., she spent her formative years in and around Kansas City, Missouri. She moved to Oregon in 1986, a place she would call home for the rest of her life.
She spent many years in Astoria, where she participated in local theater and ran a homeless shelter for families. She married and moved to Portland in 2000, where she worked her way through college, earning a bachelor’s degree in religion and philosophy, a master’s degree in divinity and a Ph.D. in psychology.
She spent her final years pursuing her passion for helping others through private counseling.
In her spare time, she enjoyed decorating, cooking, movies and doting on her basset hounds.
Debbe is survived by her husband, Pat; daughter, Caitlin; mother, Patricia; stepfather, Cliff; brother, Chris; and sister, Leslie.
She was loved.
Please support your local mental health agencies. Too many people want and need help, yet are unable to get it.
Tualatin Valley Funeral Alternatives is entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.